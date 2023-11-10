Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.57% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

