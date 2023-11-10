Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.22% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 291.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:TPH opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

