Royce & Associates LP Buys 821,200 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 168.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Destination XL Group were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 73,299 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 404.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $263.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.55. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Boyle acquired 33,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $140,993.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 479,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,375.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Boyle purchased 33,175 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $140,993.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

