Royce & Associates LP Buys 77,538 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,538 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.70% of MarineMax worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in MarineMax by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth about $7,552,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in MarineMax by 5,845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 594,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 584,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

MarineMax Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of HZO opened at $27.40 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $600.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

