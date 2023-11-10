Royce & Associates LP Buys 48,422 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.91% of Orion Group worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth $843,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $417,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORN stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

