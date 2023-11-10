Royce & Associates LP Buys 138,546 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,546 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.78% of Identiv worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Identiv by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Identiv by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Identiv by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Identiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $4.81 on Friday. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

