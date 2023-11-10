Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 79,805 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). Encore Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $309.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

