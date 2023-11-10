Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.87% of ADTRAN worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

ADTRAN stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $394.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

