Royce & Associates LP Acquires 9,000 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

