Royce & Associates LP Acquires 2,619 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,408 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP's holdings in PC Connection were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PC Connection by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in PC Connection by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,899. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

CNXN stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

