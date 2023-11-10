RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,783,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RLJ Lodging Trust Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
