RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,783,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.