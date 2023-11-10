Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $176,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 120.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 67.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

