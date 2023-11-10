Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,294,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
