Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,294,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,816,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

