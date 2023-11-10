Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Prudential by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Prudential by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUK. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.44) to GBX 1,610 ($19.87) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.01) to GBX 1,460 ($18.02) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.03) to GBX 1,510 ($18.64) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.52) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

