Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.66% of Profound Medical worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Profound Medical by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 581,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Profound Medical by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Profound Medical by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 86,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. Profound Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 452.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. Equities analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

