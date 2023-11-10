Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $96.62 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 105,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $144.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.65. The firm has a market cap of $417.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

