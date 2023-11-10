Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 625.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLH. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 2,753.9% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,056,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,165 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,940,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 455.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 548,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 450,074 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 565.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 371,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRLH opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

