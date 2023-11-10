Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 330 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,613,000 after buying an additional 77,423 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

