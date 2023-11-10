Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INDY opened at $44.63 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.59.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

