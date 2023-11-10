Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 571.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,538 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TC Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,586,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $606,468,000 after purchasing an additional 814,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in TC Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,588,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,583.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

