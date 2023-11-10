Parallel Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 13.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 9.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

