Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,079,000 after acquiring an additional 485,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.98. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.