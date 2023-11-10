Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Otis Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Otis Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,404,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 40.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 451,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,266,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 74,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.