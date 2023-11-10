NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $469.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

