NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.50.
NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.88.
View Our Latest Research Report on NFI
NFI Group Price Performance
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.3184545 earnings per share for the current year.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NFI Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
- How to Invest in Energy
- Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.