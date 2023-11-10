New York Life Investment Management LLC Invests $458,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.12.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA stock opened at $383.08 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.02 and a 12 month high of $443.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

