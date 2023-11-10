New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.55.

New Gold Stock Performance

NGD opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $800.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

