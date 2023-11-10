Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Insider Activity
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.