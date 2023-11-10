MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $469.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

