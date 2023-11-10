Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,227,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after buying an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Down 0.9 %

AMCR opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

