Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $63,361,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.87.

EQR opened at $53.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

