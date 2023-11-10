Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $64.55 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

