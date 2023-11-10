Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,019,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,883,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,877,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $77.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.