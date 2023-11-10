Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,013 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $76.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

