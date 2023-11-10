Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $89.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

