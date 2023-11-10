Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.97.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

