Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

