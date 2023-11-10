Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.