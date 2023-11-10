Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

