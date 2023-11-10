Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEP. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Renewable Partners

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.