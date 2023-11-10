Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $412.82 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

