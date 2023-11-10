Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.