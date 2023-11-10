Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,004 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,237 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 117,740 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 87,688 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LUV opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

