Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $91.53 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.91.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

