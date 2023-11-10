Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $47.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

