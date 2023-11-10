Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $196.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.81 and a 200 day moving average of $179.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.10 and a 1-year high of $198.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

