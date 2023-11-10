Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Snowflake by 96.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $1,315,021.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,861,842.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,342 shares of company stock worth $12,840,817. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

