Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS NOBL opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

