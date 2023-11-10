Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,274 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.8% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 108.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 35,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

