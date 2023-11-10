Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 432 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 304.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,325,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after buying an additional 997,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

