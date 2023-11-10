Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,925 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $382,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.